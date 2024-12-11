In Pics: 2024 Toyota Camry gets a glow up, gets added glam. Here's a look at it
The redesigned Toyota Camry offers a 2.5-litre engine, a modern interior with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and advanced safety features. At ₹48 lakh (ex-s
...
Toyota has launched the new generation Camry with a refreshed style at a price of ₹48 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. At this position, the Camry will contend rivals such as the Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV. The car will come into the nation in a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) format just like before.
There is a bold character line which emerges at the front fender and merges at the edge of the rear wraparound tail-lamps. The tail lamps have a slight hint of Lexus in them. The colour options of the sedan include Cement Gray, Attitude Black, Dark Blue, Emotional Red, Platinum White Pearl and Precious Metal.
Also check these Vehicles
Find more Cars
Compare
Compare
View Offers
UPCOMING
72.8 kWh 405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
UPCOMING
1462 cc Petrol
₹ 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
On the inside, the executive sedan features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Beside this is the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, which also displays vital vehicle information. The interior receives a black and beige dual-tone treatment, and additional features include a triple-zone climate control system and ventilated seats, among countless others.
First Published Date: 11 Dec 2024, 17:05 PM IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS