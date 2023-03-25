In pics: 2023 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 gets new upgrades
Bajaj Auto has launched the 2023 iteration of the Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200. The Pulsar NS200 is now priced at ₹1.47 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Pulsar NS160 costs ₹1.35 lakh ex-showroom.
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
There are no major changes in terms of features and colour schemes. However, the Pulsar NS160 is now offered in Ebony Black paint scheme.
The design of both motorcycles stay the same. So, they have an aggressive naked streetfighter look.
The biggest addition to both motorcycles are the 33 mm USD forks in the front. They are not shared with the Dominar.
The USD forks have helped in making the motorcycles feel more planted and change directions instantly.
There are no changes to the engine but the motorcycles are now OBD compatible.
The Pulsar NS160 is powered by a 16.96 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14.6 Nm at 7,250 rpm.
The engine on the Pulsar NS200 produces 24.16 bhp at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 18.74 Nm at 8,000 rpm
The gearbox on NS160 is a 5-speed unit while the NS200 uses a 6-speed unit. The gearbox is slick to use for the most part.
The headlamp on both motorcycles is still a halogen unit. There are no LEDs on offer.
The motorcycles now get dual-channel ABS as standard.
A look at the Ebony Black paint scheme on the Pulsar NS160.
The alloy wheels, calipers and disc rotors are now shared with the Pulsar 250s.
The alloy wheels are lighter when compared to previous wheels. The calipers are from Grimeca and the brakes measure 300 mm in the front and 230 mm at the rear.
The instrument cluster is now updated to show a gear position indicator, instantaneous fuel efficiency, average fuel efficiency and distance to empty.
