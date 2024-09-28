Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Two-wheelers with blockbuster discounts

7/10

The Hero Xtreme 125R represents the newest addition to Hero MotoCorp's lineup of commuter motorcycles. The manufacturer has placed significant emphasis on the aesthetic appeal of the Xtreme 125R, distinguishing it from conventional commuter models. This motorcycle is positioned as a direct competitor to the TVS Raider. At present, the IBS variant of the Xtreme 125R is available on Flipkart for ₹ 93,000, while the ABS version is priced at ₹ 97,500.