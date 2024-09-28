Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Two-wheelers with blockbuster discounts
Bajaj Auto reintroduced the Chetak scooter in an entirely electric format. The 3202 variant of the Chetak is available for purchase on Flipkart. This model boasts a maximum speed of 63 km/h, a claimed range of 137 km, and requires approximately 5.83 hours for a full charge. Bajaj provides a warranty covering 50,000 km or a duration of 3 years. The Chetak 3202 is priced at ₹1,12,518 on Flipkart.
The Pulsar stands out as one of the most recognized motorcycle brands in the Indian market. Currently, Flipkart is selling the Pulsar 125 at an introductory price of ₹79,843, while the ex-showroom price for the motorcycle is ₹81,843. The Pulsar 125 is noted for being the smallest and most economical model within the Pulsar range.
The Bajaj Dominar 400 is the touring motorcycle offered by the brand. Its ex-showroom price is ₹2.32 lakh, while Flipkart lists the same model for ₹2.30 lakh. This motorcycle is equipped with a 373.3 cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering an output of 40 bhp and 35 Nm of torque.
Hero Splendor ranks among the most favored commuter motorcycles in the Indian market, particularly in rural regions. It is recognized for its dependability, economical maintenance, competitive pricing, and excellent fuel efficiency. The starting price for the Splendor+ XTEC is ₹92,515, while Flipkart is providing the motorcycle at a price of ₹80,161.
The Adventure is an adventure touring motorcycle produced by Yezdi. Flipkart offers the Yezdi Adventure in two colour options, with a price tag of ₹2,07,400. In contrast, dealerships are retailing the same motorcycle, starting at an ex-showroom price of ₹2.10 lakh.
Hero MotoCorp reintroduced the Karizma nameplate in a completely new form earlier this year. It now stands as the flagship motorcycle in the brand's lineup. The Karizma XMR is available for purchase at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,80,900, while Flipkart lists the motorcycle at ₹1,78,900.
The Hero Xtreme 125R represents the newest addition to Hero MotoCorp's lineup of commuter motorcycles. The manufacturer has placed significant emphasis on the aesthetic appeal of the Xtreme 125R, distinguishing it from conventional commuter models. This motorcycle is positioned as a direct competitor to the TVS Raider. At present, the IBS variant of the Xtreme 125R is available on Flipkart for ₹93,000, while the ABS version is priced at ₹97,500.
Flipkart is offering the Hero Glamour, a commuter motorcycle from the manufacturer. The available options include both the Drum and Disc variants, as well as the XTEC versions. The pricing ranges from ₹81,098 to ₹86,998.
The Roadster represents the most economical motorcycle option available within the Yezdi's collection. On Flipkart, the starting price for the Roadster is set at ₹1,96,142, while dealership prices range from ₹2.06 lakh to ₹2.13 lakh.
The Dominar 250 serves as the smaller counterpart to the Dominar 400, which has gained significant popularity among motorcycle touring enthusiasts. While the Dominar 250 features a less premium componentry and a reduced engine size, it successfully maintains a robust and appealing aesthetic. The ex-showroom price for the Bajaj Dominar 250 is set at ₹1,85,894, although it is available on Flipkart for ₹1,83,894.
First Published Date: 28 Sep 2024, 12:21 PM IST
