Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars banned under GRAP 3. Key things to know
Delhi government has implemented the GRAP 3 from 15th November, as the national capital region continues to witness severe AQI levels due to rising po
The Delhi government has been adopting a plethora of measures to fight pollution and reduce the level of it. While the government is using anti-smog vehicles to sprinkle water in an attempt to bring down the pollutants, the government has also enforced the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to tackle dwindling air quality index (AQI) levels in the national capital.
Delhi-NCR has been fighting another winter full of deadly pollution levels. The national capital and adjacent cities have been witnessing thick layers of smog every day, which is engulfing the cities throughout the day, not only creating low visibility for motorists but also breathing troubles for many citizens alongside other problems.
For private vehicle owners who still drive in a BS 3 petrol car or a BS 4 diesel car, driving the vehicle in Delhi is out of bounds from November 15. The Delhi Traffic Police has strictly enforced the GRAP 3 guidelines and cracking down on any vehicle violating the restrictions. The restrictions are not only followed in Delhi but also in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. Vehicle owners found violating the GRAP 3 norms will be slapped with a fine of ₹20,000. However, private vehicles which have BS 4 petrol and BS 6 diesel certification and above will be allowed to ply in Delhi-NCR during this period without any restrictions.
Private vehicles which have BS 4 petrol and BS 6 diesel certification and above will be allowed to ply in Delhi-NCR during this period without any restrictions. The CNG vehicles and electric vehicles too will face no restrictions during GRAP 3. The exemption is also extended to commercial vehicles like buses which run on CNG or on electric power.
Vehicle owners who take their cars out during the GRAP 3 restrictions in Delhi-NCR, need to carry valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates for their vehicles. The Delhi Traffic Police has cracked down heavily on vehicles without a valid PUC certificate amid rising pollution levels in the city. Not carrying a valid PUC certificate could lead to a fine of ₹10,000.
First Published Date: 17 Nov 2024, 11:41 AM IST
