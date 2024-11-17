Delhi pollution: BS 3 petrol, BS 4 diesel cars banned under GRAP 3. Key things to know

3/5

For private vehicle owners who still drive in a BS 3 petrol car or a BS 4 diesel car, driving the vehicle in Delhi is out of bounds from November 15. The Delhi Traffic Police has strictly enforced the GRAP 3 guidelines and cracking down on any vehicle violating the restrictions. The restrictions are not only followed in Delhi but also in Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida. Vehicle owners found violating the GRAP 3 norms will be slapped with a fine of ₹ 20,000. However, private vehicles which have BS 4 petrol and BS 6 diesel certification and above will be allowed to ply in Delhi-NCR during this period without any restrictions.