In pics: Hero Xoom 160 launched at Auto Expo 2025
- Hero Xoom 160 is powered by a liquid-cooled engine that puts out 14.6 bhp and 14 Nm.
Hero Xoom 160 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It is a maxi-scooter that will sit on the top of the lineup of the manufacturer. The scooter first made it debut at EICMA 2023.
Hero Xoom 160 comes with 14-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wider block-pattern tyres that are tubeless. The front tyre measures 120/70 while the rear one measures 140/60 in size. The scooter was finished in a nice colour scheme of matt green and black. The single-piece seat also gets stitching.
Powering the Xoom 160 is a single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine that puts out 14.6 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a CVT unit with a dry centrifugal clutch.
Suspension duties are performed by telescopic hydraulic shock absorbers in the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Hero also offers i3s silent start technology.
The scooter comes equipped with dual chamber headlamps and position lamps. These are all LED units including the rear tail lamp.
Hero has equipped the scooter with a digital instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. It will show all the vital information to the rider.
The Xoom 160 comes with a smart key with remote seat opening which comes in handy when the rider has to store stuff under the seat. There is also a boot light to help at night.
Hero Xoom 160 will be offered in four colour options - Matte Rainforest Green, Summit White, Canyon Green and Matte Volcanic Green.
Hero Xoom 160 has a kerb weight of 142 kg and a fuel tank of 7 litres. In terms of dimensions, the Hero Xoom 160 measures 1,983 mm in length, 772 mm in width and 1,214 mm in height.
The scooter has a wheelbase of 1,348 mm and a seat height of 787 mm. The ground clearance measures 155 mm. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends. There is single-channel anti-lock braking system on offer as well.
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2025, 19:26 PM IST
