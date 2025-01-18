In pics: Hero Xoom 125 unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 as the fastest scooter in the segment
- Hero Xoom 125 sits between Xoom 110 and Xoom 160 in the lineup.
Hero Xoom 125 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be sold in two variants - VX and ZX. The prices start at ₹86,400 ex-showroom.
The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option. It will be sold through Hero dealerships only.
The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.
The Xoom 125 is one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds (claimed). Bookings for the Xoom 125 will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.
The scooter gets comes packed with a body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, a signature LED Position Light and first-in-segment LED sequential winkers.
The new digital instrument cluster shows variety of information to the rider. It is also Bluetooth enabled so it can show turn-by-turn navigation as well.
Hero is using 14-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in MRF Zapper tubeless tyres. Braking duties are handled by disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear.
The scooter boasts a striking design with body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, Hero MotoCorp says that the design of the headlamp is inspired by falcon's eyes.
Other features on offer are illuminated start button and front glove box with a USB port to charge mobile devices.
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST
