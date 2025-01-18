HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Hero Xoom 125 Unveiled At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 As The Fastest Scooter In The Segment

In pics: Hero Xoom 125 unveiled at Auto Expo 2025 as the fastest scooter in the segment

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Hero Xoom 125 sits between Xoom 110 and Xoom 160 in the lineup.
1/9
Hero Xoom 125 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be sold in two variants - VX and ZX. The prices start at 86,400 ex-showroom. 
Hero Xoom 125 has been launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be sold in two variants - VX and ZX. The prices start at 86,400 ex-showroom. 
2/9
The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option. It will be sold through Hero dealerships only. 
The manufacturer is offering four colour options on the scooter including a Metallic Turbo Blue a Matte Storm Grey, an Inferno Red and a Matte Neon Lime colour option. It will be sold through Hero dealerships only. 
3/9
The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.
The Hero Xoom 125 is powered by a 125 cc engine which puts out 9.7 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 10.4 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a CVT automatic transmission.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Xoom 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xoom 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc
₹86,900
Compare
Ktm Rc 125 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
KTM RC 125 2025
₹ 2 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xoom 110 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xoom 110
Range Icon234 km
₹72,284
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xoom 160 (HT Auto photo)
Hero  Xoom 160
Engine Icon156 cc
₹ 1.49 Lakhs
Compare
Hero Xoom 125r (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero  Xoom 125R
₹ 1 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hero Xoom (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xoom
Engine Icon110.9 cc Mileage Icon53.4 kmpl
₹72,284
Compare
View Offers
4/9
The Xoom 125 is one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds (claimed). Bookings for the Xoom 125 will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.
The Xoom 125 is one of the fastest scooters in its segment with a 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 7.6 seconds (claimed). Bookings for the Xoom 125 will start from February 2025, and deliveries will commence from March 2025 onwards.
5/9
The scooter gets comes packed with a body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, a signature LED Position Light and first-in-segment LED sequential winkers. 
The scooter gets comes packed with a body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, a signature LED Position Light and first-in-segment LED sequential winkers. 
6/9
The new digital instrument cluster shows variety of information to the rider. It is also Bluetooth enabled so it can show turn-by-turn navigation as well. 
The new digital instrument cluster shows variety of information to the rider. It is also Bluetooth enabled so it can show turn-by-turn navigation as well. 
7/9
Hero is using 14-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in MRF Zapper tubeless tyres. Braking duties are handled by disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. 
Hero is using 14-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in MRF Zapper tubeless tyres. Braking duties are handled by disc brake in the front and a drum brake at the rear. 
8/9
The scooter boasts a striking design with body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, Hero MotoCorp says that the design of the headlamp is inspired by falcon's eyes. 
The scooter boasts a striking design with body mounted LED Projector Headlamp, Hero MotoCorp says that the design of the headlamp is inspired by falcon's eyes. 
9/9
Other features on offer are illuminated start button and front glove box with a USB port to charge mobile devices. 
Other features on offer are illuminated start button and front glove box with a USB port to charge mobile devices. 
First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 09:36 AM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Xoom 125 Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.