Yamaha announces 10-year total warranty for its two-wheelers

India Yamaha Motor has announced that they are rolling out a 10-year total warranty program for its two-wheelers. The 10-Year Total Warranty includes a 2-Year Standard Warranty and an additional 8-Year Extended Warranty, covering engine and electrical components, including the Fuel Injection (Fi) system. The scooters now get a warranty of coverage of up to 1,00,000 km, whereas the made-in-India motorcycle range will be covered for up to 1,25,000 km.

As standard, the scooters are covered for 24,000 km and the extended warranty is for 76,000 km. For the motorcycles, the standard warranty is for 30,000 km, and the extended warranty is for 95,000 km.

Yamaha portfolio

Yamaha's hybrid scooter range consists of Ray ZR Fi and Fascino 125 Fi and the brand currently has one maxi-scooter as well, which is the Aerox 155. The made-in-India motorcycle range consists of FZ Series, R15, and MT-15. The brand also sells the MT-03 and YZF-R3 as well.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha R3 and R25 launched in Japan. Will these bikes come to India?

2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S launched

The 2025 Yamaha Aerox 155 S now gets refreshed color options and is now equipped with an OBD2-compatible engine to meet the latest emission standards. The new colors include Ice Fluo Vermillion and Racing Blue. The pricing is set at ₹1,53,430 ex-showroom, while the current Metallic Black variant will remain available at ₹1,50,130 ex-showroom. The Aerox will still be available through Blue Square dealerships.

Yamaha Aerox 155 continues to come with a liquid-cooled, 4-stroke SOHC, 155 cc engine delivering a max power output of 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes mated to a CVT transmission. The engine features Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) and is compatible with E20 petrol.

Also Read : 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Here's what has changed on the updated motorcycle

Over the standard model, the S trim gets a keyless ignition system that simplifies the startup process, eliminating the need for the rider to insert and turn a key. The scooter utilizes proximity detection to recognize the key, allowing the rider to start it by simply twisting a rotating knob. Additionally, Yamaha provides features such as an audible buzzer, answer-back functionality, and flashing turn signals.

