2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid: Here's what has changed on the updated motorcycle

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) has introduced its first-ever 150 cc hybrid motorcycle, the 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,44,800 (ex-showroom). The new offering blends modern technology with a refined design, delivering enhanced performance, efficiency and convenience. Here are the five key highlights of this newly launched motorcycle:

1 Design The FZ-S Fi Hybrid gets a balanced yet aggressive design with a more sculpted tank cover which has sharper edges than before. This gives the overall two-wheeler a sleeker look and makes the motorbike look more proportional as well. Additionally, the 2025 FZ-S significant update is the integration of front turn signals within the air intake area, enhancing aerodynamics and styling.

2 Hybrid technology Powering the motorcycle is a 149cc Blue Core engine which is made to be compliant now with the OBD-2B standards. This E20 compliant powertrain unit produces 12.2 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 13.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine gets fitted with technology such as Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) and Stop & Start System (SSS) enabling battery-assisted acceleration, quieter starts and improved fuel efficiency by automatically shutting off the engine when idle.

3 Features The 4.2-inch full-colour TFT instrument cluster seamlessly connects with smartphones via the Y-Connect app. It offers Turn-by-Turn (TBT) navigation through Google Maps, displaying real-time directions, intersection details, and road names for an effortless riding experience. Additionally, the fuel tank now features an airplane-style fuel cap that stays attached during refuelling for added convenience.

4 Improved ergonomics Yamaha has optimised the handlebar position for better comfort, particularly on long rides. Additionally, the handlebar switches have been repositioned for easier access, even when wearing gloves, while the horn switch has been relocated for improved usability.

5 Dimensions and colour options The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S SI Hybrid measures 2,000 mm in length and 780 mm in overall width. The height of the two-wheeler is 1,080 mm while the wheelbase measures at about 1,330 mm. In terms of ground clearance, the newly launched bike is raised about 163 mm off the ground and it features a seat height of 790 mm. The 2025 Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid is available in two colours, namely Racing Blue and Cyan Metallic Grey.

