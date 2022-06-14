Why the just-completed cable-stayed bridge in Rajasthan is an engineering marvel

The 1.4-km bridge has been constructed in a way that it can withstand heavy rain, winds and even storms.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday informed that the cable-stayed bridge across Chambal river in Rajasthan has been completed. Located on Kota bypass on National Highway 76 of East-West corridor in the state, the construction of the bridge is a significant achievement and promises to ease traffic movement while being immune to challenges from the environment.

Built at an approximate cost of ₹214 crore, the bridge spans a total distance of 1.4 kilometers. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017, the bridge can reportedly handle a large volume of traffic while the construction itself has been done in a way that it would be able to handle heavy rains, winds and even storm. This is primarily due to the aerodynamic nature of the cables that remain neutral during adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the bridge is even equipped to take note of earthquake notifications that are sent to the control room.

There has been a focus in recent times to construct roads and highways with special attention on not disturbing the local flora and fauna. As such, Gadkari informed further than a 7.5 m noise barrier with 70 per cent visibility has been placed for around 700 metres on both sides of the bridge.

Gadkari further informed that the cable-stayed bridge would benefit people living in Rajasthan's Hadoti region while bringing down traffic congestion in the city of Kota.

