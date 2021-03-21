When Tesla boss met Amazon CEO to talk about space

An old photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has gone viral online. The two met back in 2004 to talk about space. While the feud between Elon Musk and Jezz Bezos is well known, things were not like this always.

Back in 2002, after eBay purchased PayPal, Elon Musk decided to launch SpaceX with the money he got from the deal. On the other hand, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had always been interested in space even though.

In 2000, he launched Blue Origin to deal with human spaceflight. Connecting these dots, in 2004 Musk and Bezos met for a friendly lunch to talk about space. However, nothing happened and this meeting may have started the feud between the two that has lasted more than a decade.

The old photo was shared by a Twitter user. Musk replied to the photo and said that he couldn’t believe the photo was taken 17 years ago. However, Bezos didn’t respond to the image. The Twitter user also wrote in the caption that the photo perfectly captures the different approaches Musk and Bezos had taken to space exploration.

Interestingly, this was one of the few in-person interactions between the two. For more than a decade, both Musk and Bezos have taken jibes at each other several times.

Tesla boss Elon Musk has been displaced by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the world’s richest man in terms of net worth. Tesla Motor’s stocks declined by 6.9% last week wiping off $11 billion from Elon Musk’s net worth.