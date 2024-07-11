Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto News What Slowdown? Bmw Pips Mercedes And Audi, Sells 1.1 Million Cars In H1 2024

What slowdown? BMW pips Mercedes and Audi, sells 1.1 million cars in H1 2024

By: Reuters
Updated on: 11 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM
Follow us on:
BMW leads in premium car sales in Germany with 2.3 per cent rise in total sales and a boost in battery-electric deliveries, while other German brands
...
While other German carmakers struggled in sales with low demand, BMW reported the strongest sales and was the only brand to boost its battery-electric deliveries.

BMW on Tuesday reported the strongest sales among Germany's top three premium carmakers and was the only brand to significantly boost battery-electric deliveries, as Mercedes-Benz and Porsche struggled with low demand. BMW saw a 2.3 per cent rise in total sales in the first half of the year to almost 1.1 million vehicles, with battery-electric sales surging 34 per cent to a total of nearly 180,000 cars.

Mercedes-Benz sold roughly half as many battery-electric cars at 93,400, a 17 per cent drop from a year ago. Total sales byMercedes-Benz core brand dropped six per cent to 960,000.

"The ramp-up of electric vehicles slowed in key markets, while the company focused on healthy growth in a market environment characterised by heavy discounting," Mercedes said in a statement.

Carmakers have been slashing prices of electric vehicles particularly in China in an attempt to boost sales amid dampened demand and rising competition as carmakers broaden their electric lineups.

German carmakers hope to make up lost ground

Both Porsche and Mercedes-Benz, as well as Volkswagen's premium brand Audi, have said upcoming model launches would help make up lost ground and boost sales. Audi sales fell in the first six months of the year by eight per cent to 833,000 vehicles, with battery-electric sales up by just 1.3 per cent.

Also Read : BMW R 12 and R 12 nineT – Five key highlights between the two

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
BMW iX1
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 KWh Range Icon440 Km
₹ 66.90 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron
BatteryCapacity Icon114 kWh Range Icon600 Km
₹ 1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Compare View Offers
Porsche Taycan
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kwh Range Icon302 km
₹ 1.50 - 2.10 Cr
Compare View Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQA
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon560 Km
₹ 66 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
BMW M3
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

Porsche, which sells a lower volume of higher-priced cars, saw sales drop seven per cent to just 155,900 vehicles with a particularly steep drop of a third in China.

Analysts said after a pre-close call with Porsche AG executives on Tuesday that revenue should improve in the second quarter from higher availability of top-end models, resulting in a margin in line with forecasts of 15 per cent to 17 per cent. "We continue to like the stock," analyst Tim Rokossa of Deutsche Bank said in a note.

First Published Date: 11 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Porsche Mercedes-Benz electric vehicle electric car ev BMW Porsche Mercedes-Benz Audi Volkswagen VW BMW electric BMW sales
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS