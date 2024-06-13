BMW R 1300 GS launched at 20.95 lakh, is brand's new flagship

BMW Motorrad India has launched its R 1300 GS in the Indian market. It is the new flagship motorcycle of the manufacturer and it is priced at ₹20.95 lakh, introductory, ex-showroom. This means that it costs ₹40,000 more than the R 1250 GS. The bookings of the new ADV are open and deliveries are slated to begin in June.

BMW will offer the R 1300 GS in a total of four variants. There would be Standard, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana. One important thing to note is that in India, all variants of the R 1300 GS are being offered with cross-spoked wheels whereas in the global market, the motorcycle is available with alloy wheels as well as spoked wheels.

The Indian market will get few features as standard. For instance, the India-spec motorcycles come with an electrically adjustable windscreen, a centre stand, a bi-directional quickshifter, Pro riding modes, an LED Matrix headlamp, a TFT screen, keyless go and much more. Customers can also opt for the ‘Headlight Pro’ option that enables multiple LEDs and cornering functions.

The TFT screen is one of the best ones in the market but it can get a bit confusing to use.

BMW R 1300 GS Triple Black

The Triple Black option comes with a blacked-out colour scheme. In terms of features, it gets a luggage carrier, comfort seats, comfort passenger footpegs, a centre stand and an optional Adaptive Height Control.

BMW R 1300 GS Trophy

Then there is the GS Trophy which gets BMW's livery. It gets a higher seat height with a Sport passenger seat and seat cover that continues over to the fuel tank. Being an off-road version, it can be had with radiator guards and cross-spoked wheels finished in gold.

Also Read : BMW R 1300 GS first ride review: The GS is reborn

BMW R 1300 GS 719 Tramuntana

Finally, there is the Option 719 Tramuntana. It comes with cross-spoke wheels in gold with black components such as the main and rear frames, powertrain and the luggage carrier with a grab handle. The handlebar is finished in gold while some elements are finished in Aurelius Green metallic colour.

BMW R 1300 GS Specs

The 1,300 cc boxer engine puts out 143 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and a peak torque output of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. There are riding modes, Hill Start Assist, Dynamic Brake Control, Engine Drag Control and a lot more features on offer.

First Published Date: