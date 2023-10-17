In pics: Acer MUVI 125 4G electric scooter launched with two removable batteries

3/6

The Acer electric scooter was first showcased at the EV India Expo 2023 in Greater Noida in September this year. It comes with two swappable batteries, ensuring hassle-free charging. The two removable of 48V 35.2Ah each offer a range of 80 kilometres per charge. The company claims that each battery can be charged to full in around four hours and riders can even opt to use just one battery at a time.