Watch: Supercar collector escapes fiery crash. Super costly Lamborghini doesn't

Bryan Salamone and his supercar collection is quite well known so it wasn't out of the ordinary when the American took out one from the lineup for a drive. But that drive turned out to be nearly tragic this one time when the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster was eventually involved in a crash that turned it into a flaming bowl. Salamone was, however, pulled out in just the nick of time.

The incident happened in New York state and reports suggest that the accident happened when Salamone's Lamborghini touched another Lamborghini which was switching lanes. Salamone's supercar spun away before crashing into a barrier and bursting into flames. Looking at the extent of the damage to the burning vehicle, it may have seemed that the occupant(s) would not make it but Salamone was pulled out and given first-aid treatment before being airlifted to a medical facility.

There is no confirmation yet about what kind - and the extent - of injuries Salamone suffered but it would be right to assume that the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster in a shade of electric pink is far beyond any salvage.

First Published Date: