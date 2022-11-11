HT Auto
Home Auto News Watch: Supercar Collector Escapes Fiery Crash. Super Costly Lamborghini Doesn't

Watch: Supercar collector escapes fiery crash. Super costly Lamborghini doesn't

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster is now a burnt bowl of ash.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Nov 2022, 10:10 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Screenshot from video posted on Instagram by teamsalamone
Screenshot from video posted on Instagram by teamsalamone
Screenshot from video posted on Instagram by teamsalamone
Screenshot from video posted on Instagram by teamsalamone

Bryan Salamone and his supercar collection is quite well known so it wasn't out of the ordinary when the American took out one from the lineup for a drive. But that drive turned out to be nearly tragic this one time when the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster was eventually involved in a crash that turned it into a flaming bowl. Salamone was, however, pulled out in just the nick of time.

The incident happened in New York state and reports suggest that the accident happened when Salamone's Lamborghini touched another Lamborghini which was switching lanes. Salamone's supercar spun away before crashing into a barrier and bursting into flames. Looking at the extent of the damage to the burning vehicle, it may have seemed that the occupant(s) would not make it but Salamone was pulled out and given first-aid treatment before being airlifted to a medical facility.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Sto (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Sto
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 7.19 kmpl
₹4.99 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.54 - 4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details

There is no confirmation yet about what kind - and the extent - of injuries Salamone suffered but it would be right to assume that the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster in a shade of electric pink is far beyond any salvage.

First Published Date: 11 Nov 2022, 10:10 AM IST
TAGS: Car crash Road accident Lamborghini
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

Tata_EVs_1667810479759
It is 50,000 EVs for Tata Motors!
Super_Meteor_650_Shot_5
Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 is finally here
Tata_1
Tata Nexon, Harrier and others to cost more from today. Check new prices
Kia_Carens
Planning to buy Kia Carens? Check new price list
PMV_electric-car
This electric car is set to be the most affordable EV in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Buy car or spend money on FIFA World Cup live? Argentine fans have easy choice
Buy car or spend money on FIFA World Cup live? Argentine fans have easy choice
This EV is like a computer on wheels
This EV is like a computer on wheels
This Volkswagen office chair guarantees appraisals...(almost anyway)
This Volkswagen office chair guarantees appraisals...(almost anyway)
Is Elon Musk a risk to US national security? Here's what Joe Biden has to say
Is Elon Musk a risk to US national security? Here's what Joe Biden has to say
How much of Musk buying Twitter is hurting Tesla?
How much of Musk buying Twitter is hurting Tesla?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city