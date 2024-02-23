Watch: Hyundai i20, being driven rashly, flees in reverse to evade cops

A Hyundai i20 car, encountered by cops for rash driving on Hindon Elevated Road in Ghaziabad, tried to flee any traffic challan or action by going reverse. In a rarely-seen stunt, the driver of the i20 model drove for around two kilometres in reverse to avoid punishment for traffic violation. The video, shot by an occupant of one of the passing vehicles, has now gone viral across social media platforms. The police is on a hunt for the driver and other occupants of the i20 model for rash driving as well as suspected drunk driving offences.

The video shows the white Hyundai i20 being confronted by one of the PCR vans of the Ghaziabad Police on the busy Hindon Elevated Road. As the PCR van kept pushing ahead, the i20 driver continued to drive the car in reverse so that the cops could not catch them. The video, which lasts around 47 seconds, did not record the entire incident. The unique chase continued on the busy road while other cars kept speeding by the two vehicles.

According to Police, the driver of the Hyundai i20 car was drunk. “We received information about a car being rashly driven from Raj Nagar Extension around 10pm on Wednesday. The alert said the driver appeared to drunk. Our PCR van immediately tried to intercept the car," said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon).

Police also explained how the i20 driver managed to escape the scene despite the PCR van managing to intercept it. “Its driver continued to drive in the reverse for nearly 2 kms and finally managed to evade the chasing PCR van at the Kanawani exit of the elevated road. We have registered an FIR of rash driving and other relevant sections under the Indian Penal Code. Our teams are trying to trace the car," Patil added.

Drunk driving is one of the biggest reasons behind road accidents in India. The offence leads to strict punishment. According to the Motor Vehicles Act, drunk driving invites traffic challan or fine of up to ₹10,000 and jail term of up to six months. If the offence is repeated, the fine amount goes up to ₹15,000 while the jail term could go up to two years. Police can also suspend driving licence of the culprit for repeated offences.

