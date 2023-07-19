Among loads of class-leading features of the SUV, the Hyundai Exter has also grabbed attention with its safety features
Hyundai Exter SUV gets segment-first six airbags, HAC, ESC, VSM, TPMS, ISOFIX, reverse parking camera among other features
Hyundai also claims the Exter comes with a fortified structure enhancing the safety
Exter's comprehensive safety pacxkage can fetch the SUV a good GNCAP rating
Hyundai is evaluating the chance of getting the Exter compact SUV tested under Global NCAP and Bharat NCAP
The Exter could come as the safest car from the brand in India
While tata, Mahindra and others have been selling 5-star rated cars in India, Hyundai's bestseller Creta is only 3-star rated by GNCAP
Hyundai i20 is another popular car from the brand in India, which also fetched 3-star GNCAP rating
Exter could be able to break that barrier for Hyundai