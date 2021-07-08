Watch: A moving Toyota car explodes in the middle of street in China

A dashcam of a vehicle has captured an explosion involving a moving Toyota car in the middle of a busy street in China. The video of the recent incident uploaded on YouTube shows the black Toyota vehicle, apparently a China-spec Camry Classic model, moving on the street like all other vehicles until it suffers a blast out of nowhere.

The Toyota vehicle suffers not one but multiple explosions without much of time gaps. After getting fully engulfed by fire from the first explosion, the car can be seen exploding once again. The car releases a ball of fire and its surroundings get filled with smoke due to the massive explosion. Later in the video, the car can be seen completely burnt down with only its steel frame visible. And it is then that another major blast takes place inside the car, almost shaking the video recording. Fire extinguishing vehicle's siren can be heard in the background.

(Also read | Watch: Nissan driver rams car into petrol pump. Miraculously, explosion averted)

Fortunately, the driver of the Toyota vehicle is claimed to have managed to escape the explosion site, CarScoops reported. It further stated that though the Camry Classic is powered by a 2.0-liter or a 2.4-liter internal combustion engine (ICE), as per the original uploader of the video, this particular vehicle was running on compressed natural gas. This suggests that the driver of the Camry could have converted his vehicle's powertrain from ICE to natural gas. Thus, an improper installation of the natural gas system could be a possible reason for the explosion inside the vehicle.

A Reddit user claimed that the car was not fitted with a CNG powered system but was instead carrying a natural gas or propane tank in its trunk. Thus, the fire happened due to the explosion of the tank, if we go by this possibility. However, the actual cause of the horrific incident is not known.