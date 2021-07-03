Watch: Nissan driver rams car into petrol pump. Miraculously, explosion averted

As a consequence of the hit, the entire front fascia of the vehicle can be seen crunched and steam and smoke belched out from the hood. The airbags of the Maxima that were deployed protected the passengers from getting severely injured. The video also showed two people standing close to a another vehicle just a few metres away when the driver slammed the gas pump. Those two were seen running away from the accident site to protect themselves.

Fire officials reached the scene and extinguished the blaze. It has been also reported that the woman had her children, aged four and five, with her when the accident took place. She has been arrested for driving under the influence and endangerment of children. Fortunately, neither the children nor anyone else has been hurt due to all this.