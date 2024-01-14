The benefits are limited to Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG
Tata Motors is offering the discounts till January 31
The homegrown automaker is offering benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts
Tiago CNG is available with a cash discount of ₹20,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000
Tata Tigor CNG gets a cash discount of ₹15,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹10,000
However, Tata is not offering any discount on CNG variants of Altroz and Punch models
It is not confirmed if Tata will offer discounts on CNG variants of Punch and Altroz
Tata hopes the discount on CNG will boost sales of these cars