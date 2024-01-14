Tata Motors is offering up to 30,000 discounts for its CNG cars

Published Jan 14, 2024

The benefits are limited to Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG

Tata Motors is offering the discounts till January 31

The homegrown automaker is offering benefits in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts

Tiago CNG is available with a cash discount of 20,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000

Tata Tigor CNG gets a cash discount of 15,000 and an exchange bonus of 10,000

However, Tata is not offering any discount on CNG variants of Altroz and Punch models

It is not confirmed if Tata will offer discounts on CNG variants of Punch and Altroz

Tata hopes the discount on CNG will boost sales of these cars
