WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bike, sells 3,860 units of EVs in December

Gujarat-based EV maker WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, the company that makes Joy e-bikes, has registered a 548 per cent year-on-year jump in sales with 3,860 EVs units sold in December 2021. The company also achieved quarterly sales of 10,000 units for the first time in the October-December quarter.

The year-on-year growth of 548 per cent comes against 595 units sold in December of 2020.

The company has attributed the sales growth to the increasing preference and rapid shift towards electric two-wheelers. The company has already sold 17,376 units of electric scooters and motorcycles during the April-December period of the current financial year, registering a 570 per cent growth as compared to the same period of FY21.

The company plans to continue strengthening its presence across the country and make investments to facilitate the growth of the electric vehicles. “Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities," said the company's Chief Operations Officer Sheetal Bhalerao.

In the view of the high demand for high-speed electric scooter models in the country, WardWizard Mobility is launching its first 'made-in-India' high-speed scooter models in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.

Last month, the company announced that it will invest up to ₹500 crore in Gujarat for the development of the electric vehicle segment. It signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the state government to invest in the research and development of electric two- and three-wheelers, set up motor assembly at its Vadodara facility, and develop ancillaries to manufacture raw materials. This initiative will also generate over 6,000 jobs in the state.

The EV investment by the company will also help boost the 'Make-in-India' vision of the government while promoting local vendors as well as propelling the shift towards electric mobility.

(with inputs from PTI)