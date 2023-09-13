Check out where Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is manufactured

Royal Enfield has two manufacturing plans. There is one in Oragadam while the second one is in Vallam.
The new-gen Bullet 350 will be manufactured at Vallam factory of Royal Enfield.
The manufacturing plant is spread over 50 acres.
The brand builds engine at the Vallam plant.
The 2023 Bullet will use the new J-platform engine that will be shared with Hunter 350, Classic 350 and Meteor 350.
The paint procedure is quite an extensive procedure. It is done by robots and there is a supervisor present as well.
The engine is tested on dyno and if there is an issue then it is sent back so that the issue can be resolved
The manufactured motorcycles are also tested around the test track of Royal Enfield.