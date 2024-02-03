Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Joy e-bike unveils hydrogen-powered e-scooter concept

WardWizard Innovations and Mobility, the parent company of Joy e-bike, unveiled a hydrogen-powered electric two-wheeler concept at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The inaugural edition has seen major automakers in attendance showcasing new technologies around mobility at the event. WardWizard brought its technological advancements at the expo with the hydrogen fuel cell-powered electric two-wheeler and a new high-speed electric scooter.

Wardwizard said showcased its hydrogen fuel cell and electrolyzer technology at Bharat Mobility 2024, promising a major leap into alternative cell chemistry. The company said the concept was its way to show an “unwavering commitment to pioneering innovation. It added that actively propelling hydrogen technology will reshape the realm of clean and efficient mobility in India and beyond.

WardWizard is also working on advancing lithium-ion technology and has partnered with A&S Power for the same

Outlining the company’s future plans, Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director - Wardwizard Mobility said, “At Joy e-bike, our unwavering commitment is to provide safe and convenient electric mobility solutions, striving to democratise access to EVs for all. EVs are transcending from being optional to becoming an essential need of the hour. Embracing innovation as our cornerstone, we have prepared ourselves for the future with these groundbreaking concept EVs, especially the hydrogen-based fuel cell technology, poised to revolutionize the industry. It brings us immense pride to introduce this cutting-edge technology, showcasing our robust R&D capabilities and dedication to a sustainable future."

WardWizard’s hydrogen-based fuel cell concept is said to be currently in the research and development phase and represents a significant move towards the future to meet the needs of the next generation of users. The company further said that once fully developed, the hydrogen fuel cell tech will be deployed across diverse segments including utility vehicles.

Furthermore, WardWizard recently partnered with A&S Power to focus on advancing the next-generation lithium-ion technology and manufacturing of GAJA cells. Apart from the concepts, the company showcased its existing electric two-wheeler range comprising high-speed and low-speed models, as well as the newly introduced Joy e-rik electric three-wheeler.

