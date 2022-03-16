Volvo Cars partners Starbucks for pilot electric vehicle charging network

Volvo Cars' move comes as it aims to bolster public charging infrastructure so as to make it convenient for people to own and operate electric vehicles.

Volvo Cars has tied up with coffee giant Starbucks Corp to create a public electric vehicle (EV) charging network that is set to begin this summer. The Swedish automaker will install as many as 60 Volvo-branded ChargePoint DC fast chargers at up to 15 Starbucks locations under the pilot initiative.

The company has planned to complete installation of these charging stations by the end of 2022, and aims to eventually install a charger point at every 100 miles. These charging stations will be open to all EV drivers for a fee. However, Volvo car owners will be able to use these at no charge or at preferential rates.

Volvo Cars' move comes as it aims to bolster public charging infrastructure so as to make it convenient for people to own and operate electric vehicles. The company, which is primarily owned by Geely Holding, aims to sell 50% pure electric cars by the middle of this decade and fully electric cars by 2030.

The Biden administration last month also unveiled a plan to award nearly $5 billion over five years to build thousands of electric vehicle charging stations to help combat the range anxiety.

Volvo, in a recently conducted dealer conference, stated that its plans to develop seven new electrified vehicles among which five will be all-electric ones. It is also focusing on the kind of technology it will create for these upcoming vehicles. Volvo unveiled its first all-electric Concept Recharge car last year and it is being suggested that the EV will enter production later this year for developing the 2023 model.

The company is aiming to sell 20,000 units of this upcoming SUV annually. Volvo is also planning one more crossover reportedly known as V546 and it is hoping to sell around 1,00,000 units of it each year.

