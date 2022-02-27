HT Auto
Volvo to bring five new electric vehicles: Report

Volvo has charted its electrification goals and it is planning to introduce five new electric vehicles in coming years.Volvo unveiled Concept Recharge electric vehicle last year.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 12:32 PM
File photo of Volvo Concept Recharge unveiled last year. 
File photo of Volvo Concept Recharge unveiled last year. 

Volvo in a recently conducted dealer conference shared its plans to develop seven new electrified vehicles among which five will be all-electric vehicles. The automaker conveyed it is also focusing on the kind of technology it will create for these upcoming vehicles.

Sources present in the meeting shared the company detailed its objectives centred around their electrification goals and the aim to electrify the entire lineup by 2030, as per a report by Automotive News.

Volvo unveiled its first all-electric Concept Recharge car last year and it is being suggested that the EV will enter production later this year for developing the 2023 model.

(Also read | Ford, Volvo join EV battery recycling startup in California)

The company is aiming to sell 20,000 units of this upcoming SUV annually. Volvo is also planning one more crossover reportedly known as V546 and it is hoping to sell around 1,00,000 units of it each year. This crossover will lie between the XC60 and the XC90 and it is slated for production around 2025. This model will be produced at Volvo's South Carolina production facility. Project V546 will be the third EV manufactured at the factory by the time it arrives in 2025.

(Also read | Volvo, Northvolt to build new EV battery plant in Sweden)

Before the manufacturing of the V546 EV begins, the Polestar 3 and the Concept Recharge both will get into production in 2023. The company shared an all-electric version of the XC60 car and a new vehicle that will be positioned below the XC40 are currently a work in progress. It has plans to introduce redesigned versions of the S90 and XC90 plug-in hybrids.

Previously, it has been reported that Volvo is developing a new electric SUV that will be the successor of its flagship XC90 luxury SUV. The company has claimed that this electric SUV will be able to drive itself without a driver on highways.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 12:32 PM IST
TAGS: Volvo XC40 Volvo S90 Volvo XC60 Volvo XC90 Volvo EV EVs Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility
Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

