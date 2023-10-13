Volvo C40 Recharge electric car now costs this much more

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 13, 2023

The price of the OEM's second electric offering in India has increased by 1.70 lakh

 It was launched last month at an introductory, ex-showroom price of 61.25 lakh

The price has now been revised to 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

The model has crossed bookings of 100 units within a month of launch

 The C40 Recharge is assembled at the company's plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru

It is only sold online directly by the company and can be booked online too

It comes equipped with twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh li-ion battery pack

The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph

 It comes carrying signature Volvo design elements like Thor's Hammer LED headlamps
