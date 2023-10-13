Volvo C40 Recharge electric car now costs this much more

The price of the OEM's second electric offering in India has increased by ₹1.70 lakh
It was launched last month at an introductory, ex-showroom price of ₹61.25 lakh
The price has now been revised to ₹62.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
The model has crossed bookings of 100 units within a month of launch
The C40 Recharge is assembled at the company's plant at Hosakote in Bengaluru
It is only sold online directly by the company and can be booked online too
It comes equipped with twin electric motors paired with a 78 kWh li-ion battery pack
The EV is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds at a top speed of 180 kmph
It comes carrying signature Volvo design elements like Thor's Hammer LED headlamps