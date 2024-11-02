HT Auto
Volkswagen Unveils Cost Savings Plan That May Keep German Plants Open

Volkswagen unveils cost-savings plan that may keep German plants open

By: Bloomberg
Updated on: 02 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM
While the ailing automaker had initially proposed plant closures in Germany, Volkswagen has now laid out new cost-savings proposals that includes a 10 per cent pay cut and a revised bonus system.

Volkswagen AG laid out cost-savings proposals to workers that would shore up its financial position while potentially avoiding factory closures in Germany.

Arne Meiswinkel, the carmaker’s chief negotiator, said the measures include a 10 per cent pay cut and revised bonus system. The moves are meant to shore up the VW brand that’s struggling with poor demand in Europe and intensifying competition in China.

VW and labour leaders warned that plant closures remain a possibility if a sufficient agreement can’t be reached.

Also Read : Germany urges compromise in EU-China EV row

“We’re open to any discussion to reach our financial goals," Meiswinkel told reporters in Wolfsburg on Wednesday after talks with labour leaders. Wages at the automaker would remain “highly attractive" even after the cuts, he added.

Volkswagen shares fell as much as 1.2 per cent shortly after the open of regular trading in Frankfurt. The stock has declined 20 per cent this year, ranking among the worst performers on Germany’s benchmark DAX Index.

Hours before the negotiations, Volkswagen reported its least-profitable quarter in years, bolstering management’s case for pursuing drastic measures in Germany. Labour leaders earlier this week flagged plans including the 10 per cent wage cut as well as the closing of at least three factories in Europe’s biggest economy.

Volkswagen’s latest proposals represent a “first small signal" of progress, said Daniela Cavallo, the automaker’s top labour leader. She added that shutting plants isn’t fully off the table and that workers remain “alarmed."

Also Read : Porsche and Mercedes plan cost cuts amid weak demand and profit decline in China

Unionists have long resisted changes at the main VW brand, which has botched several electric vehicle launches and is struggling with low returns.

Slumping sales in China and increasingly stiff competition in Europe — which has yet to return to pre-pandemic demand levels — have contributed to an earnings decline at the group. The VW brand, where most of the cuts would fall, earned just a 2.1 per cent operating margin in the first nine months of the year.

In outlining plans for the workforce, management failed to answer how much costs in Germany can really be brought down, Bernstein analysts led by Stephen Reitman said Thursday in a note to clients.

Suggested watch: Volkswagen Virtus hits 50,000 sales in India, what makes it so popular?

While the IG Metall union has been calling for pay hikes, Meiswinkel said reductions are needed to bolster the brand’s profitability. The company’s demands on pay need to be met to advance discussions on issues such as factories and jobs, Meiswinkel said.

“Only if we find solutions together to achieve our financial goals can we imagine concrete prospects for the German locations and possible job security," he said.

Volkswagen’s proposals are expected to kick off more complex negotiations, with the next round scheduled for Nov. 21. A grace period runs out at the end of next month, with warning strikes possible from Dec. 1.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2024, 10:31 AM IST
