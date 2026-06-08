VinFast India crosses 10,000 vehicle production milestone in under a year

VinFast India has achieved a significant manufacturing milestone, with the company announcing that it has produced 10,000 vehicles in the country in less than one year.

The announcement was made through the company's official social media channels, where VinFast described the achievement as a meaningful step in its India journey. The company also congratulated its India team for reaching the milestone, highlighting the progress made within a relatively short period.

According to VinFast, the achievement reflects strong execution and commitment as the automaker continues to establish its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing electric vehicle markets. The company noted that the milestone is an indicator of its progress in India, a market that is expected to play a crucial role in the global EV transition.

VinFast has been expanding its operations in India as part of its broader international growth strategy. The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer has invested in local manufacturing and has been preparing for the rollout of its products in the country.

Crossing the 10,000-unit production mark in under a year underscores the pace at which the company has scaled its manufacturing operations. While VinFast has not shared a detailed production breakdown alongside the announcement, the milestone highlights the company's efforts to strengthen its foothold in the Indian market.

As competition in the EV space intensifies, India remains a key market for global manufacturers due to its large customer base and growing demand for electric mobility solutions. VinFast's latest achievement signals its intent to be a long-term player in the country's evolving automotive landscape.

Also Read : VinFast VF8 design patent filed in India weeks after global reveal

VinFast's current portfolio in India

Currently, VinFast is selling three electric vehicles in the Indian market. The lineup starts with the VF6, then comes the VF7 and currently, the flagship vehicle for the brand is the MPV 7.

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