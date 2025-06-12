Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates Ferrato EV Dealership in Nagpur

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, recently inaugurated a new Ferrato branded electric two-wheeler showroom in Nagpur, Maharashtra, marking ongoing government support for clean mobility initiatives. The company operates under the brand name Vajra E Scooter.

The latest electric two-wheeler that OPG Mobility launched was the Ferrato Defy 22. It was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is priced at ₹ 1 lakh ex-showroom.

With separate infrastructure to deal with customer support, the store is poised to capitalize on increasing demand for cost-effective electric mobility options in tier-2 cities such as Nagpur.

Discounts on Ferrato models

Earlier in the year OPG Mobility formerly known as Okaya EV had announced a price reduction on the Ferrato range of two-wheelers. Under the Ferrato brand, OPG Mobility sells electric scooters and motorcycles. The brand sells MotoFaast, Faast F3 electric scooters and Disruptor electric motorcycles.

First up, there is the Faast F4, it now costs ₹1.10 lakh, the Faast F2T and F2B is priced at ₹89,999. Then there is the Faast F2F, which costs ₹80,000. The most affordable electric scooter that OPG Mobility sells is the Freedum LA at ₹50,000 and the Freedum LI costs ₹70,000. Finally, the Classiq is priced at ₹60,000.

The Disruptor electric motorcycle is priced at ₹1.55 lakh, the Moto Faast costs ₹1.34 lakh and Faast F3 will sell for ₹1.05 lakh. All the prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The latest electric two-wheeler that OPG Mobility launched was the Ferrato Defy 22. It was launched at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is priced at ₹1 lakh ex-showroom.

The Ferrato DEFY 22 achieves a maximum speed of 70 km/h and provides an ICAT-certified range of 80 km on a single charge. This scooter is equipped with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery rated at IP67 and a weatherproof charger rated at IP65, ensuring increased durability. It is powered by a 1200W motor, which can reach a peak output of 2500W. The Defy 22 is driven by a 72V 30Ah (2.2 kWh) LFP battery.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: