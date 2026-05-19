Ultraviolette, Bolt.Earth expand Type-6 DC fast-charging network in India

Indian electric automaker Ultraviolette and Bolt.Earth, announced that its joint interoperable Type-6 DC fast-charging network, launched under a strategic collaboration in March 2026, has surpassed more than 130 installations across India. Additionally, the network has achieved more than double its initial deployment target of 50 chargers, ahead of schedule.

Speaking on the milestone, Niraj Rajmohan, co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, said, “Crossing 130+ Type-6 fast chargers ahead of schedule is in response to Ultraviolette’s expanding rider base and the broader growth of India’s electric two-wheeler market. Recent crude-linked volatility has reinforced the need for more resilient, electricity-led mobility infrastructure. For electric mobility to scale meaningfully, charging infrastructure must evolve alongside vehicle technology with reliability, accessibility, and interoperability at its core. The rapid expansion of the Type-6 ecosystem marks an important step towards building a standardised and future-ready charging backbone for electric mobility."

EV Charging Network Rollout

The companies accelerated the rollout in response to a growing rider base and the broader expansion of India's electric motorcycle market. Currently, the expanding network is operational across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal, enhancing fast-charging accessibility and promoting standardised EV infrastructure. In addition to that, the infrastructure push aligns with national efforts to enhance energy security, conserve foreign exchange, and develop cleaner mobility options amid ongoing global crude oil supply uncertainties.

The current deployment comprises a mix of newly installed Type-6 DC fast chargers and upgraded Bolt.Earth stations configured to support Ultraviolette vehicles. All units are fully compatible with the Ultraviolette X-47 and F77 motorcycles, providing charging access across major urban centres, highway networks, and developing electric vehicle corridors.

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Speaking on the accelerated rollout, Mohit Yadav, Founder, Bolt.Earth, said, “Crossing 100 chargers within weeks of launch is more than a milestone for us; it reflects both the pace at which India’s EV ecosystem is evolving and our ability to scale interoperable infrastructure rapidly. With a roadmap to deploy 10,000 Type-6 Blaze DC chargers over the next two years, our focus remains on building one of India’s most reliable and accessible public fast-charging networks for electric two-wheelers. As adoption accelerates, scalable charging infrastructure will play a critical role in enabling seamless and dependable electric mobility experiences for riders across the country."

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