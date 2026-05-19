Jaguar Type 01 electric four-door GT car tested on Monaco E-Prix circuit

Tata-owned British luxury automaker Jaguar recently tested its upcoming four-door electric GT car, the Type 01, at the E-Prix circuit in Monaco. Additionally, the Jaguar Type 01 ’s development draws on technology proven by the company’s TCS Racing in Formula E racing, including all-wheel drive control software along with fast-switching carbide inverters. In addition to that, the regenerative braking, range, as well as fast-charging capabilities on the four-door electric GT car from Jaguar have been refined using motorsport experience.

Jaguar tested its Type 01 electric GT in Monaco, leveraging Formula E tech. Built on the JEA platform with a 120 kWh battery, its tri-motor setup delivers over 986 bhp.

Jaguar Type 01: Naming the Electric GT Car

The company has named the electric sedan as ‘Type 01’, following the nomenclature which Jaguar used for its predecessors, including the iconic D-Type, F-Type and E-Type. The electric car has been named in a way which respects the lineage and signals towards the end of an era and the beginning of another.

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Additionally, the company states that the designation ‘0’ represents the vehicle’s zero-emissions powertrain, while the ‘1’ identifies it as the premier model in the company’s comprehensive transition to an all-electric portfolio.

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Jaguar Type 01: Battery Pack and Power

The Jaguar Type 01 electric GT car is expected to be equipped with a 120 kWh battery pack. In addition to that, Jaguar intends to move past the technical challenges encountered with the I-Pace model surrounding battery reliability complications. Moreover, the Jaguar Type 01 electric luxury sedan will be based on the bespoke Jaguar Electric Architecture (JEA). The platform utilises a tri-motor configuration, consisting of a single motor on the front axle and a dual-motor assembly at the rear.

Notably, the three electric motors powering the Jaguar Type 01 are expected to produce an output of more than 986 bhp and approximately 1,300 Nm of torque, making it one of the most powerful luxury electric cars in the world.

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