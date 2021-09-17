TVS bets big on fast-growing 125cc two-wheeler segment in India

Sudarshan Venu, Joint Managing Director of TVS Motor Company, spoke today on the launch of their newest 125cc offering, the TVS Raider. It has been priced at ₹77,500 for the drum brake variant and ₹85,469 for the disc brake variant (ex-showroom Delhi).

"The 125 cc segment has grown at over 20 per cent CAGR in the last five years in the motorcycles category.

We will aim to bring TVS' sharp position and exciting products to this segment. It is a future growth area, and it's a profitable segment as well," TVS Motor Company Joint Managing Director, Sudarshan Venu told PTI.

'The TVS Raider will be for the millennials and the GenZ, which has really been a segment that TVS Motor is focused on, and it comes with many "first-in-segment" features such as different ride modes, smart connect and voice controls', he said. He also stated that the new 125 cc bike will build further on the "sporty" positioning that TVS Motor has established through its TVS Apache motorcycle.

Sudarshan Venu expects the bike to have good prospects in the key export markets of TVS Motor, including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Colombia, where the target customer profile is similar to here in India. The Joint Managing Director is bullish on the new product, Venu said, "I think 30 per cent of the commuter motorcycles are in the 125 cc with about 26 lakhs (annually). This industry has been growing at 20 per cent over the last five years, and we expect it to continue to grow, and that's why we are very enthusiastic about the new TVS Raider."

