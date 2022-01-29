Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Toyota retains world's biggest car seller spot

Toyota retains world's biggest car seller spot

Toyota declared its sales figures for 2021 that stood at 10.1% making it the world's biggest car seller for the second time.Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2021 compared to Volkswagen which sold 8.9 million vehicles last year. 
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 29 Jan 2022, 09:10 AM
Toyota is going to launch its popular Hilux pickup truck in India soon. It will compete with Isuzu V-Cross pickup truck.

Toyota Motor Co announced on Friday about its vehicle sales that increased by 10.1 per cent last year, making it the world's biggest car manufacturer for the second time in a row. The recent sales figure has put the Japanese automaker further ahead of its rival, Volkswagen. Toyota informed it sold 10.5 million vehicles in 2021, including those by affiliates Daihatsu Motors and Hino Motors.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mg Gloster
1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Endeavour
1996 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 32.75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 33.13 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Compared to Toyota, Volkswagen sold 8.9 million vehicles last year, making it the automaker's lowest sales figures in a decade. It is also 5 per cent lower than the sales it made in 2020. While the pandemic and semiconductor shortage continue to plague the automotive industry, Volkswagen stated chip crisis situation will remain volatile in the first half of this year.

(Also read | Toyota cruiser vehicle for holiday on Moon before home on Mars. Check it out)

Though Toyota's 2021 sales give the company a positive beginning, it seems that it might get difficult to continue the momentum in the current year. An earlier report had stated an announcement from the company that it will halt vehicle production further in Japan this month due to the increasing Covid-19 cases among autoworkers. This is an additional blow to the automaker as the global chip crisis is far from over yet. A company spokesperson had conveyed the break will cut planned production this month by 65,000 vehicles, 18,000 more than it announced earlier.

(Also read | Toyota Hilux accessories list revealed ahead of launch in March)

Car companies across the industry have been forced to cut output because of the shortage of semiconductors and the pandemic leading to a major disruption in supply chains. However, Toyota had said efforts are being made to compensate for lost production in February. The automaker had also stated last week that its annual target to produce 9 million vehicles might remain unachievable as it does not have enough chips.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2022, 09:10 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Volkswagen Auto sales car sales semiconductor shortage
Related Stories
Hyundai Motor expects vehicle production to rebound in first half of year
25 Jan 2022
Toyota to extend production halt in Japan amid a surge in Covid cases
25 Jan 2022
This Toyota SUV has a four-year long waiting period
22 Jan 2022
Nissan announces all-new electric compact car, set to replace iconic Micra
27 Jan 2022
Hyundai Creta becomes India's most exported SUV in 2021
25 Jan 2022
Volkswagen starts delivery of 2021 Tiguan SUV to customers
24 Jan 2022
Renault Nissan Mitsubishi to spend $23 billion on EVs in next 5 years
27 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS