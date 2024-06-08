Toyota inaugurates first company-owned used car outlet ‘TUCO’ in Delhi

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently inaugurated its first company-owned Toyota Used Car Outlet (TUCO) under the ‘Toyota U-Trust’ brand. The new preowned car dealership is located in Delhi and offers customers used cars while promising convenience, transparency, and peace of mind during the purchase and sale of preowned Toyota cars. The new facility is spread over 15,000 sq. ft. and can display over 20 vehicles certified by the automaker.

Toyota India forayed into the used car business in 2022 and the first-of-its-kind TUCO facility was inaugurated in Bengaluru the same year. The TUCO dealerships are retail touchpoints designed for buying and selling preowned Toyota vehicles.

The company says each of the preowned cars undergoes a comprehensive 203-point inspection process, which is based on the global Toyota standards to determine the quality level after due diligence. The inspections also include safety, structural rigidity and performance checks.

Furthermore, Toyota says the new TUCO showrooms promise to replicate the same ambience and customer experience of buying a brand-new car from any of the company’s outlets. Buyers will be provided with complete documentation and fair competitive pricing, according to the company. It will also provide a holistic vehicle history and evaluation.

The preowned cars at TUCO are backed by up to 30,000 km/2 years warranty with three free services at any of the Toyota Service Centres pan India

Speaking about the company’s growing focus on the used car business, Takashi Takamiya, Vice President - Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Used car business is a key pillar of Toyota’s overall business and growth strategy here in India which is also closely aligning with our vision of ‘Mobility for All’. Therefore, the expansion of TUCO with the inauguration of our first used car outlet in New Delhi exemplifies our dedication to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Above all, this new outlet upholds the standards synonymous with Toyota products and our benchmark service experience."

"With the Indian used car market projected to grow at a CAGR of 8 per cent and currently being 1.3 times the size of the new car market, the sector holds significant growth potential. Our recent expansion of the Toyota Company Owned Outlet in Delhi and plans for more outlets across key cities underscore TKM’s strategy to create a seamless, transparent, and reliable used car market for our customers, emphasizing quality and safety-focused refurbishment," he added.

Atul Sood, Project Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “The opening of the New Delhi TUCO facility marks a significant milestone for Toyota Kirloskar Motor. We are thrilled to expand our footprint in the used car market, providing customers with a trustworthy and transparent experience to buy and sell their Toyota cars, with one roof solution for all value-added services. Every pre-owned vehicle undergoes refurbishment by our own technicians using Toyota Genuine parts at our exclusive centres. A comprehensive 203-point inspection are conducted in accordance with global Toyota standards, ensuring superior quality and reliability. This commitment is also further reinforced by Toyota's guarantee of hassle-free after-sales service support, ensuring a seamless and delightful ownership experience."

Customers can evaluate the vehicles online through the Toyota U-Trust website by selecting the ‘valuate your car’ option. Each of the preowned cars at TUCO is backed by a warranty of up to 30,000 km or two years and up to three free services at any of the Toyota Service Centres pan India.

