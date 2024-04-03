The recall impacted 2,305 units of Glanza hatchbacks
These Toyota Glanza hatchbacks have been recalled owing to a faulty fuel pump issue
The affected Toyota Glanza models were built between 2nd April and 6th October 2019
Toyota said this reall comes in continuation to the one conducted on 31st July 2020
Last year as well, Glanza was recalled owing to a faulty airbag controller issue
The Toyota Glanza is essentially rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Based on Baleno, currently, Glanza is the only hatchback Toyota sells in India
The premium hatchback shares all its components with Baleno
However, it caries a slightly different design at exterior