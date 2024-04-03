Toyota has issued a recall for its Glanza premium hatchback

Published Apr 03, 2024

The recall impacted 2,305 units of Glanza hatchbacks

These Toyota Glanza hatchbacks have been recalled owing to a faulty fuel pump issue

The affected Toyota Glanza models were built between 2nd April and 6th October 2019

Toyota said this reall comes in continuation to the one conducted on 31st July 2020

Last year as well, Glanza was recalled owing to a faulty airbag controller issue

The Toyota Glanza is essentially rebadged version of Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Based on Baleno, currently, Glanza is the only hatchback Toyota sells in India

The premium hatchback shares all its components with Baleno

However, it caries a slightly different design at exterior
