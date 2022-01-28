Toyota Hilux accessories list revealed ahead of launch in March

HT Auto
The new Toyota Hilux truck will be rolled in two trims in India - Standard and High.Launch of the Hilux from Toyota is slated for March and deliveries to start in April. 
Toyota Hilux is based on the same platform that underpins Fortuner and Innova Crysta.
Toyota is gearing up for the launch of its Hilux pickup truck in the Indian market. The model has already been revealed for the country and the price announcement will take place sometime in March this year. The company has also conveyed that vehicle delivery will begin sometime in April 2022.

(Also read: Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks)

The new Hilux truck will be rolled in two trims - Standard and High. And now the Japanese automaker has also revealed the accessory list for the truck. The customers opting for the Hilux will be able to choose from Tent with canopy as an accessory. There will also be a Tonneau cover, Roll bar and Over fender. Moreover, other key accessories on the model will include Tailgate assist, Wireless charger, TPMS and air compressor along with Front under-run.

At the heart of the new Toyota Hilux pick-up will sit a 2.8-litre diesel engine which comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission unit. In addition, there will also be an optional six-speed torque converter automatic unit.

(Also Read: Isuzu V-Cross becomes costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch)

This engine has been responsible for delivering 201bhp of maximum power at 3,400rpm and 420Nm of peak torque that hits between 1,400 - 3,400rpm (500Nm between 1,600 - 2,800rpm for the AT).

Some of the key safety features to look out for in the new Hilux truck include its vehicle stability control, hill assist control, up to seven SRS airbags, anti-theft alarm, ISOFIX, emergency braking signal, front row seatbelts with pre-tensioners and force limiter, and impact-absorbing structure. Moreover, the pick-up will also get other features such as electrochromic IRVM and Park Assist featuring a back monitor, and front and rear sensors with MID indication.

The Toyota Hilux has already sold more than 20 million units around the world, since its introduction in 1968. The pick-up truck is sold in around 180 countries across the world.

First Published Date: 28 Jan 2022, 09:38 AM IST
