Toyota Hilux pick-up makes India debut, launch in March

Toyota Hilux will compete with Isuzu V-Cross in the Indian lifestyle pickup truck segment.Toyota Hilux pickup truck is set to launch in March 2022, with bookings for the vehicle open now.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jan 2022, 11:26 AM
Toyota Hilux shares several components with the Toyota Fortuner SUV.
Toyota Hilux shares several components with the Toyota Fortuner SUV.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday has unveiled the much-awaited Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India. The Toyota Hilux comes as the Japanese car brand's first-ever lifestyle pickup truck in the country. The new pickup truck will have a direct rival in the segment - Isuzu V-Cross, when it launches in the country in March 2022.

(Also Read: Isuzu V-Cross become costlier in India ahead of Hilux launch)

Toyota Hilux pickup truck is based on the same platform as the Toyota Fortuner SUV. It gets an imposing front fascia with muscular bumpers, hexagonal-shaped grille with thick chrome lining, silver skid plate. The LED projector headlamps with integrated LED daytime running lights come adding visual appeal to the Hilux. The double-cab pickup truck gets multi-spoke alloy wheels, vertically stacked taillights.

Being a lifestyle pickup truck, the Toyota Holux pickup truck gets an impressive cabin, both visually and in terms of features as well. The cabin looks like it has taken inspiration from Toyota Fortuner. It gets an eight-inch tablet-like touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, soft-touch leather upholstery, driver armrest with storage, dual-zone automatic climate control.

The pickup truck is capable of churning 500 Nm of best-in-class torque output. It gets multiple driving modes. The UV gets traction control, a 4x4 drivetrain, an electronic differential lock. Hilux comes with a five-star safety rating by ASEAN NCAP. The pickup will be built in India locally.

Toyota Hilux pickup might not be able to match the sales performance of Toyota Fortuner but it comes as a viable option for adventure lifestyle-oriented buyers, but the automaker is looking at creating a niche for itself with the new model. The Toyota Hilux has already sold more than 20 million units around the world, since its introduction in 1968. The pickup truck is sold in around 180 countries across the world.

Globally, large SUVs and pickup trucks are witnessing a surge in demand from prospective buyers. Such has been the rise in popularity of these utility vehicles that manufacturers are focusing more on them. Pickup trucks have even started getting electric powertrains as well. Toyota aims to generate more interest among domestic buyers with the upcoming Hilux.

First Published Date: 20 Jan 2022, 11:23 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota Hilux Toyota Hilux pickup truck Toyota India Toyota Kirloskar Motor 2022 Toyota Hilux
