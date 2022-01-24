HT Auto
Home Auto Cars Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks

Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks

Toyota Hilux pickup truck is being targeted at customers looking for a lifestyle utility vehicle which can promise a capable drive as well as make a solid statement.
By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Jan 2022, 09:54 AM
Toyota Hilux pick-up truck
Toyota Hilux pick-up truck

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recently unveiled the Hilux pick-up truck in the Indian market. Hilux is the first model in the lifestyle pick-up segment to be brought in by Toyota here. With plans of a launch come March, Toyota is betting big on the Hilux pick-up to appeal to customers who are looking for a lifestyle utility vehicle.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Toyota Fortuner (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Fortuner
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Innova Crysta (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 16.26 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Gloster (HT Auto photo)
Mg Gloster
1996 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 29.98 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 30.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

While Toyota does strong business in India courtesy the enormously popular Fortuner and Innova Crysta, the company believes that customers here are ready for a product like Hilux which has been around globally for over 50 years. "Pick up has been here little bit longer that SUVs... in terms of performance itself, the usage of the pickup truck is very unique compared to normal SUVs," Toyota's Regional Chief Engineer Jurachart Jongusuk told HT Auto, speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Hilux in the country.

Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India will compete with direct rival like Isuzu V-Cross.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck in India will compete with direct rival like Isuzu V-Cross.

Elaborating on how the Hilux differs from the Fortuner, Jongusuk said that the hardware for both the models is tuned up differently and even their systems are set up differently. As customers would tend to take the Hilux more on offbeat locations as compared to Fortuner which mainly does duty in city areas and on highways, the suspension too has been set up differently. "Fortuner and Hilux are different as suspension is different... specially for Hilux that the people tend to bring it for the off-road condition, much more than the Fortuner," he said.

The eight-generation Hilux pick-up has been designed keeping in mind both the design and performance, to maximize the best outcome from both the factors. "We did not trade off design to performance or performance to design," Jongusuk said. Additionally, Hilux has been designed to tackle extreme weather conditions or usage in congested situations as well. "We have taken into consideration those pre-conditions and I believe that its usage in Indian environment has already been considered."

While Toyota is highlighting the pick-up truck's ruggedness and toughness for the Indian roads, it is also drawing attention to the model's sophistication and lifestyle mobility solutions. Jongusuk said that with Hilux, the company is looking to tap into a new segment of lifestyle utility vehicle that customers can take out for weekend gateways, for commuting on city roads or even to jungle trails, all the while also making a style statement.

First Published Date: 24 Jan 2022, 09:52 AM IST
TAGS: Toyota Toyota India Toyota Hilux 2022 Toyota Hilux Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction
Nissan relies on this material for CO2 reduction
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks
Fortuner or Hilux? Toyota banks on different strokes for different folks
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin
Elon Musk shows off the graffiti art at Tesla Giga Berlin
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to jointly develop EVs, to reveal plans this week
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to jointly develop EVs, to reveal plans this week

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city