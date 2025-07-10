Toll collections across India via FASTags surge 19.6% to 20,682 crore in Q1 FY26

Toll collections across India through FASTags increased by double digits in the first quarter of the current financial year. According to data released by the National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC), toll collection across the state and national highways through FASTags has jumped by 19.6 per cent to ₹20,681.87 crore in the April-May period of FY2026.

Toll collection and new users of FASTag system have increased significantly in the first quarter of this fiscal.

The NETC data further revealed that the number of toll users also increased by double digits during the same period. The number of toll users has increased by 16.2 per cent to 117.3 crores in the April-June quarter of this financial year, as compared to 100.987 crores in the same period a year ago.

Incidentally, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) increased toll charges by an average of four to five per cent on highway sections across the country from April 1, 2025. Also, recently, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, said that the Indian government will introduce a FASTag-based annual pass, priced at ₹3,000, for private vehicles effective August 15, which will be a step towards hassle-free highway travel.

FASTag-based annual pass to be effective from August 15, 2025

The new FASTag-based annual pass system, which private vehicle users can avail of on national highways across India, will be effective from August 15 onwards. The annual pass is priced at ₹3,000, and it will be valid for a period of one year from the date of activation or for 200 trips, whichever is earlier. With this, the individual toll fee will be just ₹15 per trip, eventually reducing the cost of travelling for the car owners, especially for those who use national highways frequently.

The annual pass can be activated via a dedicated link on the NHAI or MoRTH websites. Also, this service can be availed on the Rajmarg Yatra app.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: