2025 Kia EV6 launched in India at 65.9 lakh. Here's what has changed

The 2025 Kia EV6 has been launched in India at ₹65.9 lakh, ex-showroom. The updated model made its global debut in 2024 and was showcased in India during the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025. While prices for the 2025 EV6 remain similar to the outgoing model, it does get some significant changes. Here’s what has changed on the new model.

1 2025 Kia EV6: Design changes The most notable visual upgrade for the 2025 Kia EV6 occurs at the front. The traditional headlight arrangement of the previous model has been ditched for sleeker, more angular LED daytime running lights and fresh headlamps drawing inspiration from the Kia EV3 and EV4 concepts. The new lighting components lend the redesigned EV6 a more futuristic look. The lower grille and front bumper are also restyled to give the car a bolder and newer front face over the previous version. While the overall shape of the EV6 does not change, the facelift introduces new visual appeal through the introduction of new 19 inch alloy wheels. The 2025 EV6 retains much of the original EV6's character in the rear too. The light bar that straddles the entire width still dominates the profile, retaining that signature look. There isn't a new design for the tailgate and bumper either.

2 2025 Kia EV6: Cabin and feature changes One of the highlights of the 2025 EV6 is its new curved panoramic screen that combines the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system into one sweeping panel. This design is more streamlined than the previous setup in the EV6. The new model also benefits from wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—features that were not available in the previous India-spec EV6, where smartphone integration had to be done through a wired connection. Accompanying this is a new two-spoke D-cut steering wheel, which replaces the traditional multi-spoke unit found in the pre-2025 model. The other significant update is the inclusion of a fingerprint recognition system on the steering wheel. The feature enables users to unlock and begin the vehicle without a key, providing an added convenience and security that is not available on the outgoing model. The 2025 EV6 takes the over-the-air (OTA) updates beyond mere maps and navigation. It also covers updates to important electronic control systems, so the car can get performance and feature upgrades wirelessly. Other tech-related features include a virtual rear-view mirror and a refreshed head-up display (HUD). The HUD is now equipped with augmented reality navigation, which has the ability to project real-time directions onto the windshield.

3 2025 Kia EV6: Updated battery capacity and range One of the most notable changes in the facelifted 2025 EV6 is the introduction of Hyundai Motor Group's new 84 kWh battery. The 77.4 kWh battery which was earlier available is now replaced. The car now boasts a claimed range of 663 km. The 2025 EV6 still supports ultra-fast 350 kW DC charging. This means that the EV6 will still be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 18 minutes.

4 2025 Kia EV6: Updated specification The 2025 version of the Kia EV6 brings in a number of mechanical updates that separate it from the model that is currently sold in India. The drivetrain options are one of the major differences. While the previous model—both the one sold in India—had both rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) options, the new model has only an AWD option. The AWD system churns out 320 bhp and 605 Nm of torque. Kia has also tweaked the suspension system through the addition of frequency-selective dampers. These damper systems vary damping characteristics based on road surface and driving conditions. In addition to this, there have been improvements aimed at minimizing motor noise and vibrations, which would assist in optimizing the overall cabin experience.

5 2025 Kia EV6: Updated price The 2025 Kia EV6 is now available in one GT Line AWD trim, at ₹65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a change from the previous strategy, when the pre-facelift EV6 was available in two: a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) GT Line at ₹60.95 lakh and an all-wheel-drive (AWD) GT Line variant at ₹65.95 lakh (both ex-showroom).

