2024 Kia Carnival Limousine launched in India at 63.90 lakh. Check details

Published Oct 03, 2024

 Kia has just brought back the Carnival MPV to the Indian market

The 2024 Kia Carnival comes with multiple changes. Tap to see what's new

The 2024 Carnival comes with stacked LED headlights and L-shaped DRLs

The rear end gets connected LED tail lamps, in sync with the brand's current design language

3rd row seats fold in 60:40 split. The MPV further gets a smart powered tailgate.

The 2024 Carnival comes with a dual panoramic curved displays with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Further features include electronic sliding doors and three-zone climate control

While only 1st and 2nd rows get powered and ventilated seats, 3rd row seats do not lack in comfort

The 2024 Kia Carnival gets the same diesel unit that makes 190 bhp and 441 Nm
