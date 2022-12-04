HT Auto
This state gets its first FASTag-enabled parking system

Jammu and Kashmir has got its first FASTag-enabled parking management system, which was launched at the general bus stand, an official spokesperson told PTI. The parking was inaugurated by Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta. He also urged the citizens to maintain traffic discipline by parking their vehicles in spaces that have increased over the last few years.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Dec 2022, 10:25 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)
File photo used for representational purpose only

This initiative is a result of partnership between Jammu Development Authority (JDA) and IDFC First Bank. Gupta also said the administration is committed to providing support to put in place an effective traffic management system in the Union Territory.

Also Read : Selling your car? Here's what to do with the FASTag attached

He further said that this parking model needs to be upscaled to include all parking spaces in Jammu, including those of the JDA and Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). This will enable smooth cashless and paperless parking facilities. According to the official, the parking works through an app called 'Park ' that allows people search for, book and prepay for a parking spot.

Additionally, they can also use the FASTag on their cars to pay for a parking spot without any human intervention, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in Jammu and second in the country.

FASTag comes as part of the Indian government's initiative to enhance digital transactions across various sectors. The FASTags are issued by various banks and digital wallet aggregators. The FASTag enabled vehicles come with a sticker pasted on the windshield. The sticker carries a chip that is connected to the user's bank account or digital wallet.

 

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2022, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: parking FASTag
