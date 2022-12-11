HT Auto
Home Auto News This Ev Energy Startup Partners Park+ To Set Up 1,000 Rapid Ev Charging Stations

This EV energy startup partners Park+ to set up 1,000 rapid EV charging stations

EV energy startup Exponent Energy has partnered with Park+ to install 1,000 fast charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) across the country by the end of next year, starting with Bengaluru. With this partnership, Exponent will be able to build a dense e-pump network by leveraging the real estate and public parking spaces accessible to Park+. With this, both the companies aim to eliminate range anxiety for EV owners.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2022, 09:22 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Exponent Energy aims to redefine EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack
Exponent Energy aims to redefine EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack
Exponent Energy aims to redefine EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack
Exponent Energy aims to redefine EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack

These charging stations will be deployed across high-demand hotspots and in regions where EV usage is high. The charging stations being set up under this scheme claim to fully recharge an EV in just 15 minutes. “Rapid charging unlocks a much higher vehicle throughout on the same piece of land. More vehicles equals more energy, making the e-pump a far more profitable network," said Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO, Exponent Energy.

Also Read : This Indian state plans 1000 EV charging stations by 2024

With such initiatives, Exponent Energy aims to redefine EV charging by solving the two-sided energy problem through its battery pack, which it says delivers a 15 minute full charge on exponent enabled vehicles. Recently, the company also announced the world's fastest-charging electric three-wheeler in a partnership with Altigreen Propulsion Labs.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

The company has raised $18 million so far from Lightspeed, YourNest VC, 3one4 Capital, AdvantEdge VC, Motherson Group and the family office of Pawan Munjal, Chairman, and CEO, Hero MotoCorp. “We’ve already established the new norm for a seamless charging experience through our 15 minute full charge. The next step is to make finding an e-pump as easy as a petrol pump," said Arun Vinayak, Co-founder, and CEO, Exponent Energy.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2022, 09:22 AM IST
TAGS: electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

KTM_RC16_1
KTM RC16 MotoGP superbike showcased at India Bike Week 2022
Ola_S1_Air_main_1666430289005
What offers are available on Ola electric scooters in December?
KTM_890_Adventure_R_new
KTM 890 Adventure R showcased as IBW 2022
Model_Y
Tesla Model Y is cheapest in this country
Guwahati: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives custom made Lamborghini lookalike, developed from an old Maruti Suzuki Swift, as a gift from car mechanic Nurul Haque, in Guwahati, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_03_2022_000237A)
Assam man gifts a Lamborghini to CM but there's a catch

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Honda tried contacting Accord driver 300+ times in 11 years over Takata airbag
Honda tried contacting Accord driver 300+ times in 11 years over Takata airbag
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
This is India's most hi-tech expressway
PM Modi opens 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur ‘high-tech’ expressway. Check details
PM Modi opens 1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur ‘high-tech’ expressway. Check details
In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022
In pics: Top 5 motorcycles at India Bike Week 2022
Mumbai airport installs DC fast EV charging points, parking fees to be adjusted
Mumbai airport installs DC fast EV charging points, parking fees to be adjusted

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city