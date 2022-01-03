This country wants car ads to include less-polluting travel alternatives

France has directed car advertisements to include messages that will encourage citizens to consider less-polluting travel alternatives from 2022. This comes as a part of the government's drive to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions.

The requirement that is set to be implemented from March was confirmed in the government's official journal after lobbying from environmental groups for years.

Many of these groups have also demanded an outright ban on automobile advertisements.

The standard message that will be conveyed through these car ads is that drivers will be suggested to adopt more environment-friendly mobility options as and when possible similar to the mandatory reminders of eating healthy. Automakers will be given three choices such as carpooling, opting for public transportation in case of day-to-day use and using cycle or considering walking for short trips. These will be required for all media, print, TV, radio or internet. Car companies will also have to include the hashtag "#SeDeplacerMoinsPolluer" (Move and Pollute Less).

The direction also includes mentioning the vehicle's CO2 emission class a new ranking system to inform consumers about the environmental impact that is part of a wider climate action law. The companies appear ready to comply with the new direction from the government. “It means that overall, we have to find alternatives to the automobile. It's the first time we've had such a direct message from the government," said Lionel French Keogh, the head of Hyundai France. He also added that the company is moving towards zero-emission vehicles in the course of time.

Keogh also said, “But there is an irony: they make no distinction between the type of motorisation. It's a bit counterproductive to the government's aim of promoting electric vehicles." Volkswagen which is the third-largest car seller in France after Stellantis and Renault conveyed that it will comply with the new legislation and will also analyse how best to comply with the brand's advertising agency.

