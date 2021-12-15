Delhi EV policy has played a key role behind the EV sales growth in national capital.

What's driving Delhi to be the EV capital of India?

3 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2021, 06:03 PM IST

Delhi registered sales of 9,540 electric vehicles between September and November 2021, marking a 9.2 per cent share in total vehicle sales.

Electric vehicles sold during September-November 2021 period were higher than diesel and CNG vehicle sales in Delhi.

Share Via Read Full Story

Delhi EV policy plays a crucial role

Delhi EV policy is considered the most comprehensive EV policy in India focusing on both demand creation and ecosystem development. Delhi government introduced its EV policy in August 2020 and under this strategy, it aimed to increase EV share in total vehicle sales to 25 per cent by 2024. The state government also became the first to exempt road tax and registration fees for new EVs. This encouraged the buyers to purchase electric vehicles.

The subsidies offered to the new EV buyers was another crucial factor in the growth of zero-emission vehicles in Delhi. The state government offered subsidies to the first 1000 electric cars purchased there. These EV buyers received a subsidy of ₹10,000 per kWh battery capacity, with benefits ranging up to ₹1.50 lakh. The subsidies were offered till November this year.

Under the Delhi EV policy, the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles has received a major push. This has helped the national capital to witness a strong network of public EV charging stations. With such a strong and growing EV charging infrastructure, the Delhi government has been able to alleviate the range anxiety among the buyers, which remain one of the major hindrances ahead of the growth of BEVs in India.

Diesel vehicle retro-fitment with EV kit

Last month, the Delhi government allowed the retro fitment of diesel vehicles with EV kits. This will allow the old diesel vehicle owners to convert their vehicles into electric ones and bypass the ban on ten-year-old diesel models.

Back in 2015, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had ordered that all diesel vehicles registered in Delhi that are older than 10 years be banned. It also ordered that petrol vehicles older than 15 years be banned in the state. This mandate suddenly made a large number of old vehicles scrap. However, with the Delhi government allowing retro-fitment of old diesel vehicles with EV kits, these owners were saved from scrapping their vehicles.

Share Via