With monsoon nearing its end it's time for your car to have a post-monsoon checkup and maintenance

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 02, 2023

High humidity, excessive moisture, mud, grime during monsoon take toll on a car's appearance and performance

Hence, it's always recommended to inspect the car thoroughly and perform maintenance tasks as needed after monsoon

Once monsoon is over, make sure to clean the car's exterior thoroughly with pH-balanced car shampoo and waxing after that

In case of any rusting issues,  treat the damaged areas immediately and apply an anti-rust coating to the car's underbody

Check if the tyres are well functional with all parameters as they bear the brunt of potholes and bad roads during monsoon

Car cabins develop damp and mildew during monsoon due to excessive moisture

Make sure to clean the cabin using interior cleaners and vacuum cleaner and keep a moisture absorber inside the cabin

Check electrical like headlamps, fog lamps, taillights, indicators if they are functioning properly or need any replacement

Check the battery terminals for any corrosion and fix if there is any
Know more about post-monsoon car care
Click Here