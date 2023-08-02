High humidity, excessive moisture, mud, grime during monsoon take toll on a car's appearance and performance
Hence, it's always recommended to inspect the car thoroughly and perform maintenance tasks as needed after monsoon
Once monsoon is over, make sure to clean the car's exterior thoroughly with pH-balanced car shampoo and waxing after that
In case of any rusting issues, treat the damaged areas immediately and apply an anti-rust coating to the car's underbody
Check if the tyres are well functional with all parameters as they bear the brunt of potholes and bad roads during monsoon
Car cabins develop damp and mildew during monsoon due to excessive moisture
Make sure to clean the cabin using interior cleaners and vacuum cleaner and keep a moisture absorber inside the cabin
Check electrical like headlamps, fog lamps, taillights, indicators if they are functioning properly or need any replacement
Check the battery terminals for any corrosion and fix if there is any