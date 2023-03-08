The hand that rocks the cradle also drives a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

There was a time when motorsport and the participation of women in it remained an alien concept. Not anymore. The example of the collaboration between Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx is a worthy one to underline the changing times. Here, a crew of women called Iron Dames takes control of a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 with number 83 in a competition known as Race to Inspire.

Zipped and ready in their pink racing suits, the team of women comprises drivers, mechanics, engineers as well as managers. The age of the members ranges from 19 years old to 36 years old and each says that they are determined that slowly but steadily mentality toward motorsport will change. “We wear a pink suit, it’s true. But when we put our helmets on, we’re drivers who want to win. And nothing more," they add.

Iron Dames is a project that is run by Iron Lynx which is the Italian racing stable chosen by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. It is the operating team for the IMSA Endurance Cup 2023 and it will also be the official entrant in the FIA WEC accompanied by the Lamborghini LMDh from 2024.

The project's intention is to push women who have a strong passion for racing and to blur the line of gender in the world of racing. “We race to inspire women to follow their dreams and take the first step into motorsport, because we have proven that anything is truly possible," adds Deborah Mayer, Chairwoman of DC Racing Solutions and Project Founder of the Iron Dames.

The all-women team made their debut in January at Daytona with the number 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 competing with their male counterparts. The crew will continue the competition in the IMSA Endurance Cup at Sebring for the second round this month. The members, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin, share more than just the team vibe. “We’re like sisters born to different mothers," one of the adds. They share that each one swap places in the cockpit during the long hours of endurance races.





