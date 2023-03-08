HT Auto
Home Auto News The Hand That Rocks The Cradle Also Drives A Lamborghini Huracan Gt3 Evo2

The hand that rocks the cradle also drives a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2023, 08:53 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

There was a time when motorsport and the participation of women in it remained an alien concept. Not anymore. The example of the collaboration between Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx is a worthy one to underline the changing times. Here, a crew of women called Iron Dames takes control of a Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 with number 83 in a competition known as Race to Inspire.

The members, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin, share more than just the team vibe. (Lamborghini)
The members, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin, share more than just the team vibe. (Lamborghini)
The members, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin, share more than just the team vibe. (Lamborghini)
The members, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin, share more than just the team vibe.

Zipped and ready in their pink racing suits, the team of women comprises drivers, mechanics, engineers as well as managers. The age of the members ranges from 19 years old to 36 years old and each says that they are determined that slowly but steadily mentality toward motorsport will change. “We wear a pink suit, it’s true. But when we put our helmets on, we’re drivers who want to win. And nothing more," they add.

Also Read : Lamborghini goes big for its 60th anniversary

Iron Dames is a project that is run by Iron Lynx which is the Italian racing stable chosen by Lamborghini Squadra Corse. It is the operating team for the IMSA Endurance Cup 2023 and it will also be the official entrant in the FIA WEC accompanied by the Lamborghini LMDh from 2024.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Lamborghini Urus Facelift (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Lamborghini Urus Facelift
3996 cc | Petrol Manual
₹3.15 - 3.43 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Lamborghini Urus (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Urus
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.1 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lamborghini Huracan (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Lamborghini Huracan
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Lamborghini Huracan Evo (HT Auto photo)
Lamborghini Huracan Evo
5204 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹3.22 - 3.73 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Db11
5198 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 8.9 kmpl
₹3.29 Cr***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The project's intention is to push women who have a strong passion for racing and to blur the line of gender in the world of racing. “We race to inspire women to follow their dreams and take the first step into motorsport, because we have proven that anything is truly possible," adds Deborah Mayer, Chairwoman of DC Racing Solutions and Project Founder of the Iron Dames.

Also Read : Watch this supercar kick up a snowstorm in Italian Alps )

The all-women team made their debut in January at Daytona with the number 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 competing with their male counterparts. The crew will continue the competition in the IMSA Endurance Cup at Sebring for the second round this month. The members, Rahel Frey, Michelle Gatting, Sarah Bovy and Doriane Pin, share more than just the team vibe. “We’re like sisters born to different mothers," one of the adds. They share that each one swap places in the cockpit during the long hours of endurance races.


First Published Date: 08 Mar 2023, 08:53 AM IST
TAGS: Lamborghini
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
26% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 740 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city