Watch this supercar kick up a snowstorm in Italian Alps

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 23, 2023

This Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato showed its prowess on on snow and ice recently

The supercar comes equipped with four-wheel drive which helps it tackle off road elements

Its off-road mode comes alive once the regular modes are switched to rally option

The rally mode helped the Huracan Sterrato take on the icy ski resort in the Italian Alps

Lamborghini's Rally mode is optimised for dirt and loose surfaces including snow

Its Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tyres are specially adapted for all terrain to offer maximum performance

The Huracan Sterrato comes equipped with a 5.2-litre V10 engine

The engine can churn out 601 hp of power and 560 Nm of peak torque

It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 260 kmph

The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and electronically controlled all-wheel drive

Production of the 1,499 Huracan Sterrato super sports cars starts this month
Fancy something faster than a Huracan? This new flying car could take F1 racing to the skies
Click Here