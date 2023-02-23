Watch this supercar kick up a snowstorm in Italian Alps

This Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato showed its prowess on on snow and ice recently
The supercar comes equipped with four-wheel drive which helps it tackle off road elements
Its off-road mode comes alive once the regular modes are switched to rally option
The rally mode helped the Huracan Sterrato take on the icy ski resort in the Italian Alps
Lamborghini's Rally mode is optimised for dirt and loose surfaces including snow
Its Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tyres are specially adapted for all terrain to offer maximum performance
The Huracan Sterrato comes equipped with a 5.2-litre V10 engine
The engine can churn out 601 hp of power and 560 Nm of peak torque
It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 260 kmph
The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox and electronically controlled all-wheel drive
Production of the 1,499 Huracan Sterrato super sports cars starts this month