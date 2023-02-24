Lamborghini goes big for its 60th anniversary

Lamborghini is going to celebrate its Diamond Jubilee this year
To celebrate, the Italian premium carmaker has collaborated with Japan’s contemporary artist Ikeuchi
The automaker's anniversary motto is 'The future began in 1963'
The Japanese artist creates a one-off model of Lamborghini Huracan STO
Called Time Chaser_11110, the creation takes inspiration from cyberpunk and robot anime
The artist uses plastic models along with industrial product parts to give shape to the idea
The model's exterior paint take references from launch colours of the previous anniversary models
The luxury car dons 111100 in digits which is the binary code for the number 60
Ikeuchi uses original parts from anniversary models namely Lamborghini Countach 25th anniversary, Lamborghini Diablo SE30, Lamborghini Murciélago 40th anniversary, and Lamborghini Aventador LP-720-4 50th anniversary to create this car