Tesla Cybertruck spotted being tested with updated design
Tesla Cybertruck spotted being tested with updated design

3 min read . Updated: 13 Dec 2021, 12:20 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The updated Tesla Cybertruck gets three smaller lights in the middle between the headlights.

  • Both front and rear bumpers of the Cybertruck have been updated with a design that seems to be more compliant with regulations.

While the production of the Tesla Cybertruck has been delayed to late 2022, a prototype with updated exterior design was spotted being tested on the company's Fremont factory test track, Electrek reported. A YouTube video of the updated Cybertruck has surfaced online where the vehicle can be spotted doing rounds on a test track.

Since Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck back in 2019, for the longest time, a single prototype of the electric pickup truck has been spotted in the public as well as at Tesla events. However, recently, the automaker had stated that it has a few alpha prototypes of the updated Cybertruck, and that it will soon be moving to the beta phase ahead of production within the next year, the report stated.

(Also read | Tesla Semi enters limited production at Nevada Gigafactory: Report)

A video of the updated Tesla Cybertruck prototype was posted on YouTube by Chile Al100 who does drone flyovers of Tesla’s Fremont factory. A recent flyover video shows the new Cybertruck prototype on the test track behind the plant. In the 10-minute footage of the Cybertruck, the model appears to be brand new with some tape holding some of the trims and cables together.

With the update, the model gets a massive windshield wiper, and features side mirrors – something the previous prototype didn't have. While Tesla has been developing an electromagnetic wiper system that features a single blade, it isn't yet confirmed if it is this technology that the updated Cybertruck features.

Further, the new prototype spotted in the video didn’t have the retractable bed cover featured on the original prototype, or it was fully retracted. Tesla also appears to have updated the front lighting of the new Cybertruck with three smaller lights in the middle between the headlights. That's not all, both front and rear bumpers look updated with a design that seems to be more compliant with regulations.

Recently, CEO Elon Musk had revealed that the updated version of the Cybertruck will feature four-steering along with four electric motors. The model has already garnered over one million reservations, according to the latest tally.

 

 

  • First Published Date : 13 Dec 2021, 12:19 PM IST