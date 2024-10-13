Tesla has unveiled new Robotaxis in a sedan and SUV format calling them Cybercab and Robovan respectively
The unveil was held at Warner Bros. Studios at Burbank and the event was titled “We, Robot”. Elon Musk aims to fulfill his vision for a driverless future
Tesla's Cybercab pricing is slated to be under $30,000 (approximately ₹25.19 lakh)
The wheels get large disc-type wheel covers and gull-wing doors
The robotaxi is a hatchback with coupe-like styling and horizontal style lights
On the inside, there aren't any pedals, geaarbox or steering wheel in the cab.
It gets two seats, an arm rest and cup holders. Musk claims that over time it's running cost will come down to 20 cents
There is a floating infotainment display right at the centre of the dashboard.
The Cybercab will also have the ability to charge wirelessly via electromagnetic induction