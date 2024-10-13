This cab drives itself, Tesla unveils Cybercab. Check it out

Published Oct 13, 2024

Tesla has unveiled new  Robotaxis in a sedan and SUV format calling them Cybercab and Robovan respectively 

The unveil was held at Warner Bros. Studios at Burbank and the event was titled “We, Robot”. Elon Musk aims to fulfill his vision for a driverless future

Tesla's Cybercab pricing is slated to be under $30,000 (approximately 25.19 lakh)

The wheels get large disc-type wheel covers and gull-wing doors

The robotaxi is a hatchback with coupe-like styling  and horizontal style lights

On the inside, there aren't any pedals, geaarbox or steering wheel in the cab.

It gets two seats, an arm rest and cup holders. Musk claims that over time it's running cost will come down to 20 cents

There is a floating infotainment display right at the centre of the dashboard.

The Cybercab will also have the ability to charge wirelessly via electromagnetic induction
